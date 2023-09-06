Over 100 Chinese investors to attend China-Tanzania investment forum

September 06, 2023

This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2023 shows the news conference of the China-Tanzania investment forum in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. A delegation of more than 100 Chinese investors has confirmed to participate in the China-Tanzania investment forum to be held in Dar es Salaam, the commercial hub of Tanzania, on Sept. 25, organizers have said. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of more than 100 Chinese investors has confirmed to participate in the China-Tanzania investment forum to be held in Dar es Salaam, the commercial hub of Tanzania, on Sept. 25, organizers have said.

Huang Zaisheng, chairman of Sinotan Industrial Park in Tanzania and coordinator of the forum, said the forum has been guided by the Chinese embassy in Tanzania and jointly organized by the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC), the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) and the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI).

Huang told a news conference in Dar es Salaam Monday that the Chinese delegation will comprise more than 100 economic and trade representatives led by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Zhejiang Provincial Committee and the Jinhua Municipal People's Government, also in Zhejiang Province, east China.

The Zhejiang-Jinhua enterprises span various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, machinery and equipment, daily household products, and logistics services, Huang said, adding that the Chinese investors aim to establish long-term partnerships with Tanzanian government departments and businesses.

John Mnali, TIC's director of investment promotion, said statistics showed that China was the largest investor in Tanzania, adding that Tanzania will use the forum for exploring investment opportunities that require cooperation with Chinese investors.

Leodegar Tenga, CTI executive director, said Tanzanian industrialists looked forward to attending the forum, stressing that China is a perfect partner when it comes to the development of an industrial economy.

Yang Zeyu, an attache in the economic and commercial sector of the Chinese embassy in Tanzania, said China has been Tanzania's largest source of investment. "The cement, ceramics, glass, and cables produced by Chinese companies in Tanzania have boosted Tanzania's industrialization process."

