Beijing poultry industry exports breeding chicken breeders to Tanzania

Xinhua) 10:12, October 11, 2023

A technician checks eggs at Beijing Huadu Yukou Poultry Industry Co., Ltd. in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

In June of 2023, Beijing Huadu Yukou Poultry Industry Co., Ltd. exported 15,500 high-yield layers and 1,000 white-feather broiler breeders to Tanzania. This is the first time that China's own breeding chicken breeders have been exported to Tanzania.

Staff members from the Chinese company had investigated the environment, forages, vaccines and other factors in Tanzania ahead of the export and later have provided on-site technical guidance after the arrival of the poultry.

Staff members select chicks of the high-yield layer at Beijing Huadu Yukou Poultry Industry Co., Ltd. in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A breeder checks the breeding stock from China at a chicken house in Tanzania, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows Chinese technician Wang Zhennan (C) providing guidance for local breeders at a chicken house in Tanzania, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua)

Chinese technician Wang Zhennan checks the breeding stock from China at a chicken house in Tanzania, Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

A staff member weighs a chick of the high-yield layer at Beijing Huadu Yukou Poultry Industry Co., Ltd. in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Technicians work in a lab at Beijing Huadu Yukou Poultry Industry Co., Ltd. in Pinggu District, Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)