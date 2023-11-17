132 Tanzanian teachers, students win China ambassador's award for excelling in Chinese language

Xinhua) 03:34, November 17, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- At least 132 Tanzanian teachers and students on Thursday were declared winners of the 6th China Ambassador's Award for making special contributions to Chinese language instruction or excelling in Chinese language learning in 2023.

The winners who were given various presents at a ceremony held at the Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam were 125 Tanzanian students and seven teachers from 18 secondary schools and five universities.

Chen Mingjian, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, said since the establishment of the Chinese Ambassador's Award in 2018, more and more Tanzanian students have studied the Chinese language and more Tanzanian schools have established Chinese subjects, classes, and various types of courses.

At present, Chinese language teaching is included in Tanzania's national education system, which shows the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology for Chinese language learning and has great significance, Chen said, adding that at present 25,000 Tanzanian students are learning the Chinese language.

Adolf Mkenda, the minister for Education, Science and Technology, said studying the Chinese language not only benefits the student's long-term personal development but will also contribute to the future friendship and cooperation between China and Tanzania.

"I hope you will cherish the time at school to study hard, apply what you have learned to your practical work later, and make contributions to the economic and social development of Tanzania," said Mkenda in a speech read on his behalf by Peter Msoffe, the director of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)