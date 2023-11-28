China's Shaanxi province, Tanzania's Dar es Salaam region explore further cooperation

Xinhua) 08:54, November 28, 2023

Li Mingyuan (L), a member of the Standing Committee of Communist Party of China Shaanxi Provincial Committee, and Albert Chalamila, the Dar es Salaam regional commissioner, sign an agreement for developing sister provinces between Shaanxi and Dar es Salaam in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Nov. 27, 2023. Shaanxi province in northwest China and Tanzania's Dar es Salaam region on Monday signed an agreement aimed at exploring investment opportunities to support economic development of both sides. (Xinhua/Herman Emmanuel)

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Shaanxi province in northwest China and Tanzania's Dar es Salaam region on Monday signed an agreement aimed at exploring investment opportunities to support economic development of both sides.

The agreement, which is the letter of intent for developing sister provinces between Shaanxi and Dar es Salaam, was signed between Li Mingyuan, a member of the Standing Committee of Communist Party of China Shaanxi Provincial Committee, and Albert Chalamila, the Dar es Salaam regional commissioner.

Chalamila said the agreement will enable investors from Shaanxi province and Dar es Salaam region to explore investment opportunities available in Dar es Salaam region.

Chen Mingjian, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, said Shaanxi province has a modern metropolis as well as impressive educational and industrial resources, while Dar es Salaam region is the commercial and transportation hub serving eight landlocked countries, which has the potential for exchange and cooperation in various fields.

The signing ceremony was followed by a business forum.

Speaking at the forum, Prince Katunzi, policy analyst for the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), said the TPSF recognized the importance of international collaboration in achieving sustainable economic growth.

"We believe that partnerships between Chinese and Tanzanian enterprises can unlock new avenues for innovation, trade and investment, contributing to the prosperity of both our nations," said Katunzi.

