Chinese-built commercial center in Tanzania spurs job creation, economic growth

Xinhua) 11:17, December 01, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese-built commercial and logistics center set to commence trial operations in July 2024 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's commercial hub, has created thousands of jobs for the local people and is anticipated to drive the economic growth of the East African nation, the executive of a Chinese company has said.

The East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center project which encompasses a combined floor space of 75,000 square meters for 2,000 shops and parking yards is funded by the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center (EACLC) Limited, a Chinese firm involved in international trade, and jointly constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Cathy Wang, the director general of EACLC, revealed that the project has already generated 1,200 direct jobs and over 2,000 indirect jobs for Tanzanians. "The establishment of this commercial complex and logistics center will create employment opportunities for various professionals, including engineers, technicians, project managers, and others involved indirectly," she said, noting that the project will bring more than 15,600 new jobs during both construction and operational phases.

Wang underscored the significance of this employment boost for the local community and its contribution to Tanzania's economic growth, saying she believed that the success of the project would enhance confidence among foreign investors, attracting more international businesses to invest in Tanzania.

Caroline Amor, a mother of two residing in the Mbezi-Malamba suburb on the outskirts, said she has no worries about providing for her family after working as a sales team leader with the EACLC. "I allocate my salary towards my children's school fees, food expenses, as well as electricity and water bills," Amor said.

Amor said that apart from providing employment to numerous Tanzanians, Chinese investments in Tanzania are crucial in transferring skills and technology to the local people.

The EACLC project aims to enhance trade connectivity between China and Tanzania, fostering industrial growth and stimulating regional economic development.

Wang said that Tanzania could leverage its geographical advantage to become a significant logistics hub in East Africa, attracting more foreign investment and fostering high-value-added industries. She expressed her hope that this project would symbolize the enduring friendship and mutual benefits between China and Tanzania, as well as between China and Africa. So far, about 85 percent of the construction has been completed, with an anticipated finish by the year's end, followed by decoration work.

Earlier this year, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa pledged full support for the construction of the modern commercial and logistics center by the EACLC after inspecting the project's progress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)