Xi's special representative to attend Non-Aligned Movement Summit, South Summit, visit Algeria, Cameroon, Tanzania

Xinhua) 16:55, January 12, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Liu Guozhong will attend the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit and the third South Summit in Uganda upon invitation and visit Algeria, Cameroon and Tanzania from Jan. 15 to 24.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the announcement Friday.

Liu is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council.

