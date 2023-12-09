China willing to promote personnel exchanges with Algeria: ambassador

Attendees pose for a group photo at a reception to advance China-Algeria cooperation in the field of human resources held at the Chinese embassy in Algiers, Algeria, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua)

ALGIERS, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to promote personnel exchanges with Algeria to lay a solid foundation for deepening bilateral cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Jian said here on Thursday evening.

When addressing a reception to advance China-Algeria cooperation in the field of human resources, Li said that China has always been committed to sharing the fruits of its development with the rest of the world and using its technical expertise to help developing countries address their priorities.

Noting that more than 4,000 Algerian officials have participated in various training programs in China, and 157 Algerian students have received master's degree scholarships from China's Ministry of Commerce, Li said the two countries' cooperation in the field of human resources had achieved fruitful results and had become an important platform for enhancing cooperation and friendship.

About 150 people attended the reception held at the Chinese embassy in Algiers, including trainees of bilateral human resources cooperation programs, and representatives of the Algerian government, military, parliament, political parties and media.

