Chinese embassy hosts National Day reception in Algeria
ALGIERS, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Algeria hosted a reception in Algeria's capital Algiers on Monday to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1.
The event was attended by about 500 participants, including Algerian Minister of Trade and Export Promotion Tayeb Zitouni, Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Jian, other senior Algerian officials, diplomats, members of the Chinese medical team in Algeria, as well as representatives from international organizations and Chinese companies in Algeria.
This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Algeria. In his speech, Li Jian highlighted the friendly ties between China and Algeria, saying that political mutual trust between the two countries has reached a new height.
The Chinese ambassador also spoke highly of the economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
