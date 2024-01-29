Students learn Chinese Lunar New Year traditions at Confucius Institute in Tanzania

Xinhua) 13:49, January 29, 2024

Students learn to write Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", at the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Jan. 26, 2024. The Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam on Friday acquainted local students with traditions related to the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

Students learn to write Spring Festival couplets at the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Jan. 26, 2024. The Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam on Friday acquainted local students with traditions related to the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

A student shows a Spring Festival couplet at the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Jan. 26, 2024. The Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam on Friday acquainted local students with traditions related to the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

