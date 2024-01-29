Students learn Chinese Lunar New Year traditions at Confucius Institute in Tanzania
Students learn to write Chinese character "Fu", which means "good fortune", at the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Jan. 26, 2024. The Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam on Friday acquainted local students with traditions related to the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)
Students learn to write Spring Festival couplets at the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Jan. 26, 2024. The Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam on Friday acquainted local students with traditions related to the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)
A student shows a Spring Festival couplet at the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Jan. 26, 2024. The Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam on Friday acquainted local students with traditions related to the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)
Photos
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Snow scenery at section of Wushan Mountain in China's Chongqing
- Pic story: young entrepreneur contributes to scientific visualization in China's Anhui
- Breathtaking 'blue tears' light up coastal waters in China's Guangdong
Related Stories
- China, Tanzania pledge to enhance cooperation for greater achievements
- Xi's special representative to attend Non-Aligned Movement Summit, South Summit, visit Algeria, Cameroon, Tanzania
- Chinese medical teams lauded for advancing healthcare in Tanzania
- 3rd Confucius Institute opens in Ghana
- Feature: Tanzanian institute developing vision of becoming center of excellence in fisheries research with Chinese-donated equipment
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.