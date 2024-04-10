China donates medical equipment to local hospital in Tanzania

Xinhua) 10:41, April 10, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The 27th Chinese medical team in Tanzania on Tuesday donated medical equipment to Kairuki Hospital in the port city of Dar es Salaam.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian handed over the medical equipment to Asser Mchomvu, the director general of the Kairuki Hospital, at a ceremony witnessed by staff of the hospital and members of the 27th Chinese medical team with their team leader Zhang Junqiao.

Mchomvu thanked the Chinese medical team for the donation, saying the medical equipment would further enhance the delivery of medical services at the hospital.

The donation of medical equipment through the Chinese embassy was not the first, said Mchomvu, adding that the hospital and the Chinese embassy worked closely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kairuki Hospital also acquired a focused ultrasound tumor therapy system from China, making the hospital the first in the eastern African region to acquire such medical technology for treating tumors at early stages, and the fourth in Africa.

Chen said since 1964, China has dispatched 33 Chinese medical teams to Zanzibar and 27 medical teams to mainland Tanzania to provide medical services, treating nearly 20 million patients, and helping hospitals fill many technical gaps. She said the doctors came from China's top hospitals, covering pediatrics, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics and other specialties, with superb skills and high standards.

