More Chinese companies to explore investment opportunities in Tanzania

Xinhua) 13:14, March 21, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, March 20 (Xinhua) -- About 60 investment companies from China will participate in the China-Tanzania investment forum to be held in the port city of Dar es Salaam on March 27, officials said Wednesday.

Diana Ladislaus Mwamanga, the Tanzania Investment Center Investment Promotion officer at the China desk, said the forum is aimed at promoting China's investment opportunities in Tanzania.

Mwamanga said nearly 60 entrepreneurs from Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang province, will visit Tanzania from March 24 to March 29 to strengthen communication and exchanges between the two sides and seek potential opportunities for cooperation.

Janson Huang, chairman of the Sino-Tanzanian Industrial Park in Dar es Salaam, said the main investment opportunities will include industries in pharmaceuticals, textile and clothing, agricultural machinery and hardware tools, engineering construction and construction materials, as well as mining and environmental protection equipment. Other areas will include auto and motorcycle accessories, daily necessities, general trade, film and television culture, logistics services and magnetic materials.

He said during the forum more than 120 Tanzanian companies will have business meetings with their Chinese counterparts.

"Jinhua has maintained friendly cooperative relations with Tanzania in trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges," said Kelvin Ogodo, development manager for the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

