Tanzanian FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:05, May 15, 2024
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Yusuf Makamba will pay an official visit to China from May 16 to 20, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.
Makamba's visit is at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Wang said.
