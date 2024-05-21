Chinese Enterprises Association in Tanzania renovates school, donates sports gear

Xinhua) 09:51, May 21, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, May 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Enterprises Association in Tanzania (CEAT) on Monday handed over renovated walls and doors and donated musical instruments and sports equipment to the Sino-Africa Friendship Primary School in the port city of Dar es Salaam.

Chen Mingjian, Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, and Kitila Mkumbo, minister of state in the President's Office responsible for planning and investment, attended the handover ceremony.

Mkumbo thanked the CEAT for the donation, saying education remains a priority in the country's strategy. He said the donation would enable the school, which has 310 students, to improve its performance.

Eugenia Kafanabo, dean of the School of Education at the University of Dar es Salaam, where the Sino-Africa Friendship Primary School is located, said the school was built with the support of the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania under the long-standing friendship between Tanzania and China.

Chen thanked the CEAT for the donation, which will allow the students to study in a better environment, adding that the Chinese government has always been actively supporting talent cultivation and educational development in Tanzania.

She said the school, which is one of the 100 primary schools in Africa aided by China under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, has cultivated many generations of children and vividly demonstrated the friendship among China, Tanzania, and Africa.

Florence Karara, head teacher of the school, said the donation would help pupils learn by practicing and subsequently improving their skills and talents.

