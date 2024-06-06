China-aided agricultural demonstration village empowers Zimbabwean farmers

Xinhua) 10:16, June 06, 2024

A livestock specialist shows incubators installed by Chinese agricultural experts at the China-Zimbabwe Agricultural Cooperation and Poverty Reduction Demonstration Village in Zvimba, Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe, on June 4, 2024. Villagers from Zvimba District on Tuesday launched the Zvimba Farmers Cooperative Club with the help of Chinese agricultural experts to boost the local farming industry. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

HARARE, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Villagers from Zvimba District in Zimbabwe's Mashonaland West Province on Tuesday launched the Zvimba Farmers Cooperative Club with the help of Chinese agricultural experts to boost the local farming industry.

The villagers are beneficiaries of the China-Zimbabwe Agricultural Cooperation and Poverty Reduction Demonstration Village Project, which is being implemented by Chinese agricultural experts to capacitate communal farmers to attain food security and commercialize their agricultural activities.

Speaking during the launching ceremony, Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Miriam Chombo urged villagers to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the Chinese experts.

"Let's appreciate the Chinese for implementing these programs. We expect you to grow your projects by using the skills you gain from the training," said Chombo.

She said the operationalization of a hatchery will bring supply chains closer to the village, which will help to commercialize the farmers' operations.

Chombo said the initiative by Chinese agricultural experts has been transformational in the district, adding that the concept can be applied on a larger scale. "I also invite you to other districts where we have other vulnerable communities who are eager to work for their betterment, but just need to be kick-started as you have done here."

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said China is committed to strengthening agricultural cooperation with Zimbabwe.

"Agriculture remains the cornerstone of our economy. As an all-weather friend, China has always supported Zimbabwe's agricultural development and food security. China is committed to supporting Zimbabwe to improve its agricultural infrastructure," he said.

Zhou said China has drilled more than 1,000 boreholes in Zimbabwe over the past years, providing access to water for thousands of people across the country.

In addition, China has invested in irrigation facilities in Zimbabwe, which has promoted agricultural productivity, he added.

The villagers received a donation from a China Aid program that included chickens and rabbits, feed pellets, and conservation farming equipment.

China and Zimbabwe share a history of cooperation in the agricultural sector, and China has dispatched six groups of agricultural experts to Zimbabwe since 2009.

