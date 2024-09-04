Xi meets Sierra Leonean president

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi noted that the FOCAC has become an effective mechanism for advancing practical cooperation between China and Africa and a fine example of South-South cooperation.

He expressed the belief that with joint efforts from both sides, the summit will make new contributions to the modernization of African countries and the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future.

Xi emphasized that China and Sierra Leone should continue to stand firmly together on matters concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

China is ready to work with Sierra Leone to deepen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, resources and energy, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

