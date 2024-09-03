Home>>
President of Republic of Sierra Leone arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC Summit
(Xinhua) 16:01, September 03, 2024
President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
