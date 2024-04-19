Chinese doctors help local community fight malaria in Sierra Leone

FREETOWN, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The 25th batch of the Chinese medical team in Sierra Leone, together with some medical experts from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, have helped local communities in the country fight malaria.

The Chinese doctors started a two-day program on Wednesday to provide free medical services at the Rogbangba Community as part of this year's commemoration of World Malaria Day, which falls on April 25.

Lu Chaoqun, leader of the Chinese medical team, said malaria is a major threat to human life in Sierra Leone, and the initiative of medical treatment is to prevent the spread of malaria and promote good hygiene in the community.

Anita Kamara, senior malaria management coordinator in Sierra Leone, said everyone has the right to quality, timely, and affordable services to prevent, detect, and treat malaria, but this is not a reality for all.

"Infants and young children continue to suffer the highest mortality rates, and disparities in access to education and financial resources exacerbate the risks," Kamara added.

Evangelist James Clifford, Rogbangba Community chairman, expressed appreciation to the Chinese doctors for always remembering the community, which he said, is a blessing.

"The free clinic came at the right time, and we are looking forward to more support," he said.

