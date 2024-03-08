33rd batch of Chinese medical team gives free medical examination to children in Tanzania
A member of the 33rd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar gives free medical examination to a child at a nursery school in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)
Photos
