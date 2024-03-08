33rd batch of Chinese medical team gives free medical examination to children in Tanzania

Xinhua) 10:34, March 08, 2024

A member of the 33rd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar gives free medical examination to a child at a nursery school in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

A member of the 33rd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar gives free medical examination to a child at a nursery school in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

A member of the 33rd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar gives free medical examination to a child at a nursery school in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

Members of the 33rd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar give free medical examination to children at a nursery school in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

A member of the 33rd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar gives free medical examination to a child at a nursery school in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

A member of the 33rd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar gives free medical examination to a child at a nursery school in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

A member of the 33rd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar gives free medical examination to a child at a nursery school in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

A member of the 33rd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zanzibar gives free medical examination to a child at a nursery school in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on March 6, 2024. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)