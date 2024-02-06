20th Chinese medical team dispatches to Central African Republic
Students take part in a lecture at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 5, 2024. The 20th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic gave a lecture on cholera prevention and acupuncture for students at Bangui University on Monday. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A student asks questions during a lecture at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 5, 2024. The 20th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic gave a lecture on cholera prevention and acupuncture for students at Bangui University on Monday. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A student experiences acupuncture treatments during a lecture at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 5, 2024. The 20th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic gave a lecture on cholera prevention and acupuncture for students at Bangui University on Monday. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A student experiences acupuncture treatments during a lecture at the Confucius Institute of Bangui University in Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb. 5, 2024. The 20th Chinese medical team dispatched to the Central African Republic gave a lecture on cholera prevention and acupuncture for students at Bangui University on Monday. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
Photos
