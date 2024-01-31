Chinese medical team launches local thyroid surgery special campaign

Xinhua) 11:27, January 31, 2024

PEMBA, Tanzania, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 33rd batch of the Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar has successfully launched the first local thyroid surgery event on Pemba Island.

Li Guang, the deputy leader of the Chinese medical team, said on Tuesday that the team from east China's Jiangsu Province launched the first local thyroid surgery event in Pemba on Jan. 24-30, helping a total of 10 patients complete the surgery.

"Surgery for this type of disease had not been available in the entire Pemba for more than 10 years," said Li, adding that most patients can not choose to go out for medical treatment, and their conditions can not be treated effectively in time.

He said since he performed his first thyroid surgery in October last year, more and more patients have sought treatment, and nearly 20 surgeries have been completed in the past four months.

He said that in order to treat more thyroid patients promptly, the Chinese medical team plans to conduct thyroid surgery activities regularly in the future.

