China's medical team provides medical services for local patients in Comoros

Xinhua) 16:28, January 12, 2024

Pan Chunxi, head of the Chinese medical team to the Comoros, examines a patient at the El-Maarouf Hospital in Moroni, capital of the Comoros, Jan. 11, 2024. The medical team from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region arrived in the Comoros in 2022, providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Bei Yunfeng, a member of the Chinese medical team and a surgeon, examines a patient at the El-Maarouf Hospital in Moroni, capital of the Comoros, Jan. 11, 2024. The medical team from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region arrived in the Comoros in 2022, providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Xu Rongting, a member of the Chinese medical team, examines a patient at the El-Maarouf Hospital in Moroni, capital of the Comoros, Jan. 11, 2024. The medical team from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region arrived in the Comoros in 2022, providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

This photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows a view of the El-Maarouf Hospital in Moroni, capital of the Comoros. The medical team from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region arrived in the Comoros in 2022, providing medical services for local patients and training for local doctors. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

