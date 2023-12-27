Tunisian parliament approves law to host Chinese medical teams

Xinhua) 14:45, December 27, 2023

TUNIS, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Tunisian Parliament adopted Tuesday a law approving the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tunisia and China to host Chinese medical teams, reported the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

During a plenary session in the presence of Health Minister Ali Mrabet, 118 representatives voted in favor of this law while seven representatives had reservations about it, and only one representative rejected it, the report said.

Under the MoU signed between Tunisia and China on April 28, 2022, China would send four medical teams to Tunisia consisting of 38 individuals, including academics and doctors operating in a number of specialties.

The Chinese medical teams would work in four Tunisian hospitals in several provinces, including the Traditional Chinese Medicine Center in the Mongi Slim Hospital in the capital Tunis.

The MoU also stipulated that China would be exempt from customs duties and taxes for delivering medical equipment and tools used in the acupuncture treatment and given to Tunisia in the form of donations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)