Feature: Zambian family praises Chinese medical team after successful surgery

LUSAKA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- When Mary Mbetwa, a 46-year-old resident of Lusaka, the Zambian capital, started experiencing some discomfort in the right side of her nose in 2011, she did not pay much attention to it and dismissed it as one of those feelings which will go away.

As the discomfort persisted, however, she decided to seek medical attention at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, the country's largest referral hospital.

After a thorough diagnosis by local doctors, it was established that there was a growth in the nasal passage.

Even though the growth did not cause any pain, Mbetwa said it caused breathing problems because it had blocked the airwaves, a situation that made her snore heavily.

According to her, the local doctors decided to conduct surgery on her to remove the growth but little did she know that this would turn into endless trips to the hospital because the surgeries were not successful.

"I had four surgeries which were not successful until I met the Chinese doctors," she said in an interview.

Her breakthrough came when she went to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, also in Lusaka, in 2023 where she met Chinese doctors from the 24th Chinese Medical team who examined her and later conducted a surgery using the nasal endoscopy, the latest techniques used in such situations.

"Until now, I'm fine and well," she said.

Mbetwa said it has been seven months after the Chinese doctors conducted the surgery and the growth has not returned while previously the growth would return two to three months after the surgery.

She has since thanked the Chinese medical team for the good job they have been doing in Zambia by providing specialized medical services.

"I would say they are doing a great job. They really helped me, physically, personally. They are really helping us and they are friendly," she added.

She commended China for sending the medical teams who have been providing valuable help to the people in the country and hoped for the friendship between the two countries to continue.

Her husband, Micheal Mbetwa, is also relieved that after so many unsuccessful surgeries, the Chinese doctors managed to conduct a successful surgery which has brought relief not only to his wife but to the family as well.

"I really appreciate the surgery which was done successfully because what we have passed through was quite miserable because my wife now is feeling much better," he said.

Mbetwa said his wife's condition put the family in a hectic situation both emotionally and financially as a lot of money was spent in terms of buying medication, doing tests and other necessities.

He thanked the Chinese government for sending the medical teams, adding that the experience and technology of the Chinese doctors has been valuable to the patients in Zambia.

"This friendship must continue because of the benefits we have achieved from the Chinese people, like building TAZARA," he said.

China has been sending medical teams to Zambia for the past 46 years and a total of 993 Chinese medical experts have so far come to Zambia.

