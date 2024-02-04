Reception to mark celebrations for Chinese new year held in Zambia

LUSAKA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- A reception to mark celebrations for the upcoming Chinese New Year was held in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

Organized by the Chinese embassy on Friday, the event also saw the launch of activities of the Year of China-Zambia Business Cooperation 2024.

It was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui and Chipoka Mulenga, the Zambian minister of Commence, Trade and Industry, the Chinese community as well as officials from both governments.

A display of fireworks characterized the event which was also attended by officials from Zambia's investment agency, the Zambia Development Agency and officials from the Maina Soko Military Medical Center.

Du said by combining the two events, the two countries hope to celebrate the upcoming year with hard work in the hope of enhancing relations and business cooperation.

He said that for the past 60 years, institutions, businesses and citizens from both sides have contributed greatly to the friendship between the two countries and seized opportunities presented by the cooperation.

The Chinese ambassador said a number of activities will be held this year to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties and in line with the designation of the year of business cooperation.

According to him, the goal of the China-Zambia business cooperation was to establish open, inclusive and pragmatic cooperation for businesses from both sides, adding that the first activity to be held will be the China-Zambia High-Quality Development Forum in May where nearly 200 businesses from China will attend.

"The purpose of the forum is to enhance cooperation in key areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, mining, green energy with view of enhancing Zambia's capacity of self-development," he said.

China, he added, will also hold an exhibition to showcase the achievements of 60 years of diplomatic ties, while some Chinese provinces will collaborate with some Zambian provinces to organize trade and economic expos for investment promotion activities.

In a speech read for him by the minister of commerce, trade and industry, President Hakainde Hichilema wished the Chinese people a happy and prosperous new year, saying that the year of the dragon symbolizes growth, prosperity and good fortune.

He said the two countries have achieved remarkable results and brought tangible benefits to the people during the past 60 years.

"In this era, the China-Zambia friendship has continued to flourish, teaming with new vitality. Mutual respect, equality and a win-win attitude have always been important principles guiding China-Zambia relations," he said.

He encouraged Chinese businesses to expand their investment in Zambia as part of efforts to deepen economic and trade cooperation as well as promote people-to-people exchanges.

