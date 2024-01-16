China delivers water tanks to support Zambia's fight against cholera
LUSAKA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Zambia on Monday delivered water tanks and other accessories to the southern African country to support its fight against cholera.
Wang Sheng, the minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy, handed over the donated items to Gabriel Pollen, the national coordinator of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit during a ceremony.
The items donated by the Association of Chinese Corporations in Zambia, PowerChina and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation also include water pipes, concrete bases and a truck.
Wang said the water tanks will provide 210 tons of water daily to 42,000 local people in cholera-infested areas. The donation will not only assist local people but help forge a strong bond of friendship between the two countries, he said.
For his part, Pollen thanked the Chinese Embassy for the donation, saying that the donated items would be put to good use for the benefit of the targeted people.
The two countries, he said, have enjoyed an all-weather friendship for years and the donation demonstrates the level of their friendship.
Zambia has been battling a cholera outbreak since last October. The country has logged over 9,000 cases and over 300 deaths so far.
Photos
