Chinese embassy in Zambia marks 74th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 14:40, September 28, 2023

LUSAKA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Zambia hosted a reception in Lusaka, the country's capital, late Tuesday, to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1.

While addressing the reception, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui said that the Chinese people have achieved rapid economic growth and long-term social stability over the past 74 years. He noted the China-Zambia partnership is strategic as the two countries have been working together to tackle global challenges and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

China stands ready to support and help Zambia and other developing countries in advancing industrialization and modernization, Du said, adding that since Zambia joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2018, trade between the two countries has increased by 77.6 percent from 3.79 billion U.S. dollars in 2017 to 6.73 billion dollars in 2022.

The ambassador noted that more meaningful discussions over possibilities of cooperation between the two countries will be held during the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held in Beijing next month to mark the 10th anniversary of the BRI.

Chipoka Mulenga, Zambian minister of commerce, trade and industry, congratulated China on its 74th anniversary, hailing the relationship between the two countries based on the principle of mutual respect, equality and common development aspirations.

China has continued to support Zambia in many areas of development, he said. "Today we boast many achievements and successes that have emerged which should elevate our relation to even greater heights."

Held at the Chinese embassy, the reception also celebrated the 5th anniversary of Zambia joining the BRI and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema's recent visit to China.

Senior Zambian government officials, diplomats and Chinese residents in Zambia attended the event, which featured entertainment performances of music, dance and Chinese Kungfu by both Chinese and Zambian nationals.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)