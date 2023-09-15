China's top legislator meets Zambian president

Xinhua) 15:28, September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, commended on the important and unique role that China-Zambia relations had played in the history of China-Africa friendly exchanges. The profound historical heritage and solid political foundation of the bilateral relationship have withstood the vicissitudes of the international landscape and remain rock-solid, said Zhao.

Noting that next year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Zhao said China is ready to work with the Zambian side, under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, to further deepen political mutual trust, enhance synergy of development strategies and jointly build a high-quality Belt and Road, and to achieve new and greater development of bilateral relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Zhao added that China's NPC is willing to work with Zambia's National Assembly to strengthen friendly exchanges in various fields and at all levels, carry out experience exchanges in rule of law and other areas, safeguard and develop the common interests of the two countries.

Hichilema shared Zambia's admiration of the brilliant development achievements of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, underscored the significance of relations with China, reiterated the nation's firm adherence to the one-China policy, and voiced willingness to deepen the traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Zambia and China for the benefit of the two peoples.

