Zambian president to visit China
(Xinhua) 13:08, September 08, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema will pay a state visit to China from Sept. 10 to 16, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
