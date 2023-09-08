Zambian president to visit China

September 08, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema will pay a state visit to China from Sept. 10 to 16, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

