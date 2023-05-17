Zambia keen to attract Chinese investment at trade expo: minister

Xinhua) 13:31, May 17, 2023

LUSAKA, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Zambia is keen to attract more Chinese investment when it participates in the upcoming third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, said a Zambian minister on Tuesday.

The third edition of the expo, under the theme "Common Development for a Shared Future," will run from June 29 to July 2 in central China's Hunan Province. First launched in 2019, it is a major platform for strengthening economic and trade cooperation between China and African countries.

Zambian Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga said he will lead the business delegation for the expo, and a total of 21 firms have so far expressed interest to be part of the delegation.

"Yes, Zambia is looking forward to participating in the expo. Definitely, my country is eager to make sure that we expand our market share and investment wooing from different parts of the world. And this opportunity that China has presented to Africa and many other countries is something that we do not want to be left out," he said in an interview.

Mulenga said many small and medium enterprises expressed interest during an interaction with the Chinese Embassy in Zambia to be part of the delegation, and it is the government's view that small and medium enterprises are important for the country's development.

Zambia is keen to attract more investment and value addition to its raw materials, he said, adding that attending events like the expo would enable local firms to establish business linkages as well as strategic partnerships.

Mulenga also said Zambia is eager to learn how China has managed to achieve so much in promoting businesses, and Zambia's central location in the southern African region will be an added advantage for Chinese investment.

While commending the trade ties between China and Zambia, the minister said it is Zambia's desire to ensure that the cooperation blossoms to greater heights.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)