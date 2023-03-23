Zambian president says to continue path set by forefathers on China ties

Xinhua) March 23, 2023

LUSAKA, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday said China and Zambia have a long history of friendship which must be continued.

Hichilema made the remarks during the presentation of innovation awards to 50 students under an innovation fund that bears his name supported by Huawei Technologies.

"I am sending a message that let's continue walking that path of Kenneth Kaunda and Chairman Mao (Zedong) and we will do great things together," said the Zambian president.

He said his government will not veer away from the path set by the founding fathers who were able to construct the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) line at a time when it was almost inconceivable.

Zambia, he said, has a lot to learn about how China has developed over the years and managed to improve the lives of its people.

