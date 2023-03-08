Chinese medical team donates medical supplies to Zambia's public hospital
LUSAKA, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd Chinese medical team in Zambia on Tuesday donated medical equipment and other supplies to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), the biggest public hospital in the country, to help improve healthcare delivery.
Charles Mutemba, senior medical superintendent at the UTH, expressed his gratitude to the medical team not only for the donation but also for the training of local medical personnel, who are now able to conduct brain surgery.
"We are willing to share China's medical experience and work with Zambian doctors to help improve Zambia's medical technology," said Liu Guoyu, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, noting that more extensive cooperation with the UTH is expected.
The 23rd Chinese medical team has been in Zambia for the past year and will leave this month. The 28-member team was scattered in four hospitals in Zambia's three cities.
Photos
Related Stories
- Zambia holds medal awarding ceremony for Chinese military medical team
- Namibia commends Chinese Medical Team's dedication, services
- In pics: Chinese Medical Team provides medical services for local people in Morocco
- Chinese medical team provides free medical services in Kara, Togo
- Chinese FM says ready to deepen cooperation with Zambia
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.