Namibia commends Chinese Medical Team's dedication, services

Xinhua) 13:24, March 03, 2023

WINDHOEK, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Namibian Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula welcomed four new members of the 15th Chinese Medical Team to Namibia at a reception event held in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, on Thursday.

Shangula, on the occasion of the renewal ceremony of the Chinese Medical Team, said over the past one and half years, the 14th batch worked hard and made remarkable achievements, particularly when Namibia was faced with the challenges of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The presence of these teams in our health facilities has enriched the services delivered to our patients. We appreciate and value the services of the Chinese Medical Team and the contributions they have made to the health sector," he said.

Shangula said over the past 27 years, the generosity of the fraternal people of China has been demonstrated through the work of the medical teams that have given the gift of good health to thousands of Namibians at no cost.

"We believe that the delivery of public health care services is enhanced through strong partnerships. The partnership and cooperation between our two countries in the health sector are in line with this belief and ethos," he added.

The outgoing 14th Chinese Medical Team leader and doctor Zhou Haijiang thanked the Namibian hosts for the support and trust instilled over their tenure. "It is because of all of you that we do not feel lonely living and working in a foreign country."

During their tenure, the 14th batch assisted various Namibian government officials, including Namibian Founding President Sam Nujoma, as well as visited informal communities and schools to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

The outgoing Chinese Medical Team also became the first team to introduce modern Chinese Medicine Music Therapy to the array of already popular TCM therapies in Namibia.

"I'm very happy to note that the project of the Chinese medical team in Namibia has become a special part of the China-Namibia friendship," said Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping, noting that this year also marks the 60th anniversary of the dispatch of the Chinese medical teams to other developing countries.

Zhao said Namibia and China are also exploring and developing new cooperative models.

"Currently, the Walvis Bay Hospital and Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of TCM are establishing a partnership of Paired Hospitals," he said, adding that China will also provide more scholarships and training programs for Namibian health personnel.

Since 1996, the Chinese government has been sending medical teams to Namibia to help boost the provision of health care services in the southwestern African nation.

