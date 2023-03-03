In pics: Chinese Medical Team provides medical services for local people in Morocco

Physician Wang Yi (R) from the Chinese Medical Team examines a patient during a free medical treatment activity in Taza, Morocco, Jan. 12, 2023. (Chinese Medical Team in Morocco/Handout via Xinhua)

Since 1975, China has been assigning medical teams to Morocco to provide medical services for local people.

By the end of 2022, about 2,000 Chinese medical workers have been dispatched to the African country in 195 batches, receiving 5.78 million patients' visits and performing nearly 530,000 surgeries.

Surgeon Chen Ji (1st R) from the Chinese Medical Team performs an operation for a patient in Errachidia, Morocco, Feb. 3, 2023. (Chinese Medical Team in Morocco/Handout via Xinhua)

Ophthalmologist Jin Xi from the Chinese Medical Team checks the eyes of a child during a free medical treatment activity in Taza, Morocco, Jan. 12, 2023. (Chinese Medical Team in Morocco/Handout via Xinhua)

Acupuncturist Shen Hanbing from the Chinese Medical Team examines a resident before doing acupuncture therapy in Mohammedia, Morocco, Feb. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

Otolaryngologist Gao Yiling from the Chinese Medical Team examines the nose of a girl during a free medical treatment activity in Chefchaouen, Morocco, Jan. 19, 2023. (Chinese Medical Team in Morocco/Handout via Xinhua)

