Zambia holds medal awarding ceremony for Chinese military medical team

Xinhua) 11:04, March 06, 2023

LUSAKA, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Zambia's Ministry of Defense has held a grand medal-awarding ceremony for the 25th Chinese Military Medical Team in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, awarding 11 members of the team "Medal of Foreign Cooperation".

Norman Chipakupaku, permanent secretary in Zambia's Ministry of Defense commended China for sending senior doctors with vast experience and specialization, saying Zambia will continue to value their contribution and knowledge transfer they bring.

The medical teams, he said, have continued to make great contributions to the health of the Zambian people and that their medical skills have earned the trust and respect of many local people. "That is why they have continued to receive high accolades from people of all walks of life in Zambia."

Zambia, he said, appreciates the level of cooperation between the two countries in the health sector and intends to solidify it further in areas of medical equipment, technology and training. He commended the 25th medical team for its hard work, adding that the Zambian government was looking forward to the arrival of the 26th Chinese Military Medical Team and hoped that the new team will uplift the glorious tradition of the outgoing team.

Brigadier-General Bernard Kapatamoyo, commandant at the Maina Soko Medical Center, commended the commitment to duty of the outgoing medical team. He said the team showed innovation in its duty and that through mutual understanding and identifying gaps in delivery of health services, an emergency response team has been established at the hospital which will be responding to the various needs in terms of medical emergency.

He said the formation of the response team will go a long way in providing mentorship to the oncoming medical personnel and help in transfer of skills and knowledge.

Defense Attache at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, Senior Colonel Jiang Lei, commended the team for carrying forward the spirit of the Chinese medical team by successfully completing their task at the Maina Soko Medical Center where they were based.

He said the Chinese Military Medical Team has become a successful symbol of the cooperation between the two countries since 1984 and deepened the medical cooperation as well as friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

"Chinese military doctors will be remembered by our Zambian friends and all members of our team will bring back to China the valuable experience in Zambia and the friendship of the two brotherly nations," he said.

