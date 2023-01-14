Feature: China-financed project improves water supply in Zambian capital

Nshamba Muzungu, the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company Public Relations Manager, is interviewed with Xinhua in Lusaka, Zambia, on Jan. 10, 2023. The Kafue Bulk Water Supply project, the project co-financed by the Export-Import Bank of China and the Zambian government, has helped improve water supply and sanitation to about 500,000 people in the Zambian capital. (Xinhua/Martin Mbangweta)

LUSAKA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Beauty Nakalumbi, a resident of Matero, a sprawling densely-populated residential area in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, is now a happy woman in as far as fetching water is concerned.

Nanyangwe, like many other residents of the area, used to wake up as early as 4:00 a.m. to fetch water, sometimes covering a long distance.

But this is now not the case anymore following the commissioning of the first phase of the Kafue Bulk Water Supply project in July last year.

The 150 million U.S. dollars project co-financed by the Export-Import Bank of China and the Zambian government, has helped improve water supply and sanitation to about 500,000 people in the Zambian capital.

The commissioning of the project has added an additional 50 million liters of water per day. "We are happy that the situation has now improved. We now have water 24 hours, unlike in the past," she told Xinhua in an interview.

She added that the improved water supply has enabled her to have time to do other things unlike in the past when she would spend hours scouting for water.

She said the area is now experiencing a constant supply of water and thanked the Chinese government for supporting the project, adding that the Asian nation should not stop rendering support to Zambia.

Her views have been supported by another resident Anna Mwape who expressed gratitude that the project has changed the water situation in the area.

She said residents used to cross roads and risked being hit by vehicles as they moved from place to place to fetch water. "We want to thank this government for this project as well as the Chinese government for the support."

Nshamba Muzungu, the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company Public Relations Manager, said the Kafue Bulk Water Supply project was a flagship project meant to improve water production and supply.

"And so we are pleased obviously to hear that the people in these communities are testifying that there is increased water supply in their communities and really for us as a utility, we are happy to hear that," he said.

He however said the current water production still falls short to meet the total water demand in the city and hoped that discussions for phase two of the project could be concluded.

According to him, the total demand for water in the Zambian capital stands at about 400 million liters per day but the current production is only 270 million liters per day.

He commended the Chinese government for partnering with Zambia in the construction of the project and that the results show that it was a good project because of the impact on the communities.

