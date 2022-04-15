Chinese medical team starts one-year tour of duty in Zambia

Xinhua) 08:12, April 15, 2022

LUSAKA, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd Chinese medical team started a one-year tour of duty in Zambia after it was inducted Tuesday during a ceremony organized by the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ), the Zambian health regulator, said a release Thursday.

Terry Musonda, the senior HPCZ public relations officer, said the medical team was inducted on various regulatory requirements outlined in the Health Professional Act of 2009 as they start their tour of duty.

The 28-member medical team, which was due for deployment to various health facilities in the southern African nation, was encouraged not only to focus on patient care but also to apply themselves fully in sharing medical knowledge and skills with the local practitioners.

While saying it was crucial for the medical team to share the best workable practices in the best interest of patients, the official urged them to uphold ethics that were universally accepted in the medical field.

The medical team, led by Yan Hongxian, arrived in Zambia last month. They pledged to provide high-quality medical services to the local people.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)