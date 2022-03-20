Chinese, Zambian FMs hold talks in Anhui

Xinhua) 10:21, March 20, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kasongo Kakubo in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

HEFEI, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on Saturday with Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kasongo Kakubo in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province.

Welcoming Kakubo as the first foreign minister of a sub-Saharan African country to visit China since the pandemic began, Wang said China supports Zambia's independent choice of a development path suited to its national conditions.

China is willing to work with Zambia to strengthen strategic communication, deepen exchanges of governance experience, enhance mutual trust and expand practical cooperation in various fields, Wang said.

Kakubo congratulated China on successfully hosting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and spoke highly of China's long-term contribution to the development of the African continent and its adherence to principles and justice in international affairs.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue. Kakubo appreciated China's active role in promoting peace talks and its long-term leading role in realizing peace.

