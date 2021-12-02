China, Zambia to deepen friendship, cooperation

DAKAR, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Zambian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kasongo Kakubo have vowed to deepen friendship and cooperation.

Wang and Kakubo met in Dakar, the Senegalese capital, Tuesday on the sidelines of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Wang said the traditional friendship between China and Zambia, created by the elder generation of leaders of the two countries, is worth cherishing. China firmly supports Zambia in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and national dignity and stands ready to be Zambia's most reliable long-term cooperative partner.

"We should continue to understand, trust and support each other and ensure that China-Zambia friendship will not be disrupted by any external factors," said Wang.

Kakubo said the major measures for cooperation with Africa announced by President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the FOCAC fully demonstrates China's strong support for Africa.

The friendship between Zambia and China has grown stronger with the passing of time and the two countries are friends forever. China's development is an opportunity for Zambia, said Kakubo.

Not long ago, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema attended the China International Import Expo as the only African head of state via video link, highlighting the high level of bilateral relations. Zambia is ready to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen practical cooperation in various fields and bring more benefits to the two peoples, said Kakubo.

