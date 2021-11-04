China, Zambia pledges more cooperation in education sector

LUSAKA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China and Zambia have pledged to further their cooperation in education, a release seen on Wednesday said.

The pledge was made when Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie met Zambia's Education Minister Douglas Syakalima.

Li said China was carrying out various education projects in Zambia which have enabled young citizens to acquire the education and skills needed for work and their careers.

The Chinese envoy said the embassy has been sponsoring academically outstanding students of vulnerable backgrounds in Zambian universities through the Ambassador's Scholarship, adding that China has become the most popular destination for Zambian students to study abroad.

The Chinese envoy underscored the bilateral ties that have existed between the two countries which he said have been growing from strength to strength and have produced practical fruitful outcomes.

On his part, the Zambian minister appreciated the support that China has been giving for a long time.

He further thanked China's support in talents training, skills training and academic exchanges, adding that Zambia was willing to deepen educational cooperation with China.

