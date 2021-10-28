Chinese enterprises lure workforce at jobs expo in Zambia

Xinhua) 08:24, October 28, 2021

People attend a jobs and career expo at the University of Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia, on Oct. 27, 2021. The Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia (UNZA) on Wednesday held the fourth jobs and career expo where Chinese enterprises based in the southern African nation showcased themselves and tried to lure the local workforce, especially graduating students. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)

