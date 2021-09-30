Zambia should utilize China trade expo to attract more investment: expert

Xinhua) 09:10, September 30, 2021

LUSAKA, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Zambia and other African countries should be taking advantage of the economic and trade expo organized by China to market their investment opportunities to Chinese enterprises, an expert on international relations said on Wednesday.

Aaron Siwale, a Lecturer and Researcher in the Department of Political and Administrative Studies in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zambia (UNZA), said such opportunities should not be missed because of the huge number of enterprises that participate.

In remarks on the second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo which opened on Sunday which has attracted nearly 900 enterprises from nearly 40 African countries and China in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, the expert said the event provides a good opportunity for African countries to sell their investment opportunities.

The expo is being held under the theme "New Start, New Opportunities, and New Accomplishments".

"When you look at Zambia, we have different natural resources, and that in itself is an opportunity to attract our colleagues that want to invest. Such events are the ones we should cherish and grasp with open hands," he said in an interview.

According to him, key government institutions in Africa and Zambia, in particular, should take advantage of such events to have one-on-one talks with potential investors, adding China's advancement in both technology and machinery was needed to jumpstart Africa's industrialization and economic growth.

He said such events provide targeted enterprises that could be directed at areas to invest in Africa which has potential but has remained idle due to lack of capital and machinery.

The expert said Africa should take advantage of the cordial relations with China by harnessing the technological skills the Asian nation was endowed with, adding that despite abundant resources, Africa lacks the technology and machinery to make the resources into finished products to get maximum benefits.

According to him, China's relationship with Africa has been progressive over the years as witnessed in massive infrastructure projects seen in various parts of the continent.

China, he said, has shown commitment to its relationship with Africa even in difficult situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that China is a worthy friend for the continent.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)