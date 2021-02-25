Chinese entrepreneurs hailed for safeguarding jobs in Zambia during COVID-19

LUANSHYA, Zambia, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The labor movement in Zambia has implored Zambian workers to appreciate efforts by their Chinese employers for having kept their firms operational and maintained jobs amidst the COVID-19.

Speaking in an interview with Xinhua Wednesday, Tresford Chikope, who is Luanshya district chairman for Zambia Congress of Trade Unions, said the Chinese entrepreneurs have managed to keep their business running while strictly adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures.

"Most of our members engaged by Chinese firms are in employment, as the Chinese entrepreneurs are strictly adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures to ensure their business activities continue running safely," Chikope said.

According to Chikope, families of workers engaged by the Chinese entrepreneurs were normally enjoying life under the COVID-19 pandemic by adhering to the laid down preventive measures.

Also, the Chinese companies in the area have demonstrated that they are committed to high productivity, he said.

Andrew Mwale, one of the workers employed by the Chinese, said he was happy that his company, Kusamangala Enterprises, which is a business selling stationery, was also giving them health tips on how to protect themselves against the pandemic.

"Apart from that we are also given face masks to protect ourselves and our families against COVID-19," he said.

Mwale expressed happiness that the Chinese entrepreneurs were committed to enhancing Zambia's national development amidst the deadly COVID-19.

"The Chinese have proved that they are committed to enhancing Zambia's national development by ensuring that businesses continue to be operational during these difficult times," he said.

He urged his fellow workers to remain committed to duty and be productive as an indication that will result in maintaining jobs for all stakeholders.