Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese entrepreneurs hailed for safeguarding jobs in Zambia during COVID-19

(Xinhua)    10:18, February 25, 2021

LUANSHYA, Zambia, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The labor movement in Zambia has implored Zambian workers to appreciate efforts by their Chinese employers for having kept their firms operational and maintained jobs amidst the COVID-19.

Speaking in an interview with Xinhua Wednesday, Tresford Chikope, who is Luanshya district chairman for Zambia Congress of Trade Unions, said the Chinese entrepreneurs have managed to keep their business running while strictly adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures.

"Most of our members engaged by Chinese firms are in employment, as the Chinese entrepreneurs are strictly adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures to ensure their business activities continue running safely," Chikope said.

According to Chikope, families of workers engaged by the Chinese entrepreneurs were normally enjoying life under the COVID-19 pandemic by adhering to the laid down preventive measures.

Also, the Chinese companies in the area have demonstrated that they are committed to high productivity, he said.

Andrew Mwale, one of the workers employed by the Chinese, said he was happy that his company, Kusamangala Enterprises, which is a business selling stationery, was also giving them health tips on how to protect themselves against the pandemic.

"Apart from that we are also given face masks to protect ourselves and our families against COVID-19," he said.

Mwale expressed happiness that the Chinese entrepreneurs were committed to enhancing Zambia's national development amidst the deadly COVID-19.

"The Chinese have proved that they are committed to enhancing Zambia's national development by ensuring that businesses continue to be operational during these difficult times," he said.

He urged his fellow workers to remain committed to duty and be productive as an indication that will result in maintaining jobs for all stakeholders.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York