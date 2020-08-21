Swahili version book on history of Tanzania-Zambia Railway launched in Tanzania

Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Palamagamba Kabudi (R) and Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke attend the launch of a Swahili version book documenting history of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Aug. 20, 2020. China and Tanzania on Thursday launched a Swahili version book documenting history of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway titled "A Monument to China-Africa Friendship." (Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Tanzania on Thursday launched a Swahili version book documenting history of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway titled "A Monument to China-Africa Friendship."

The Swahili version book was jointly launched by Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Wang Ke, and Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Palamagamba Kabudi, in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Kabudi said the launch of the book was part of a wider approach of enhancing public diplomacy between the two countries.

"This book will certainly help to transcend the deep account about the China-Africa friendship to the majority of Tanzanians who are more conversant with Swahili than English," he said.

The construction of the railway itself was not easy and required a lot of sacrifice from Chinese government and people, said Kabudi.

"It is a history that the younger generation must know in order to emulate the courage and bravery of the founders. They must know in order to carry forward the Tanzania-Zambia Railway spirit and keep it afloat," he said.

Kabudi pledged that the government of Tanzania will continue supporting the Tanzania-Zambia Railway in making it more economically viable, efficient and cost effective.

In her remarks, Wang said the book, first published in Chinese, English and French languages in 2015, has presented a panoramic view of the historic feat and hard course of the building of the railway by Chinese, Tanzanian and Zambian people.

She said the book has been well received by Chinese and African readers. By translating this book into Swahili, more Tanzanians and Africans could learn that extraordinary period of history and cherish more the China-Tanzania and China-Africa friendships which have been forged with sweat and blood from both sides.

She said over 160 workers, including more than 60 Chinese, sacrificed their lives in building the 1,860-kilometer-railway from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to New Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia.

Photo taken on Aug. 20, 2020 shows a newly-launched Swahili version book documenting history of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway titled "A Monument to China-Africa Friendship" in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. China and Tanzania on Thursday launched a Swahili version book documenting history of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway titled "A Monument to China-Africa Friendship." (Xinhua)

Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Palamagamba Kabudi speaks during the launch of a Swahili version book documenting history of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Aug. 20, 2020. China and Tanzania on Thursday launched a Swahili version book documenting history of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway titled "A Monument to China-Africa Friendship." (Xinhua)