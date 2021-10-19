China-Zambia cooperation has great potentials: Chinese FM

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China-Zambia cooperation has great potentials and a bright prospect.

In a phone conversation with Zambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo, Wang congratulated Kakubo on taking office as Zambia's new foreign minister, adding that China and Zambia are both developing countries that share broad common interests and goals.

Cooperation between the two countries is South-South cooperation that helps and supports each other, he said.

China will continue to be a firm partner in Zambia's development, Wang said, adding that China is willing to share its own development opportunities with African countries, including Zambia, to help Africa accelerate its industrialization and truly achieve economic independence.

China is willing to provide another 1 million doses of vaccines to help Zambia cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Wang said China hopes to work with Zambia to encourage more countries and organizations to participate in the Global Development Initiative and the Initiative on Partnership for Africa's Development, so as to make positive contributions to African countries' post-pandemic economic recovery and their stronger, green and healthy development.

For his part, Kakubo said Zambia's new government attaches great importance to Zambia-China friendship, and is firmly committed to amity with China.

Zambia stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, and further enhance coordination and cooperation with China at bilateral and multilateral levels, he said.

