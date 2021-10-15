China ready to promote upgrade of ties with Brunei: Chinese FM

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that the Chinese side is willing to promote an upgrade of bilateral ties with Brunei.

Wang made the remarks during his telephone conversation with Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Haji Erywan.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Erywan said that Brunei, as the rotating chair of ASEAN, will make joint efforts with China and ASEAN countries to hold important commemorative events and leaders' meetings to push for further growth of their relations.

Wang said that China attaches great importance to its relations with ASEAN, and appreciates and supports the important role played by Brunei as the rotating chair of ASEAN, adding that the Chinese side is willing to work closely with various ASEAN parties to take the 30th anniversary as an opportunity to promote an upgrade of bilateral relations and make greater contributions to regional prosperity and stability.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar.

Erywan said that he, as ASEAN's special envoy to Myanmar, will do his work via the ASEAN way and promote the implementation of the five-point consensus reached by ASEAN leaders regarding the situation in Myanmar, adding that ASEAN appreciates and expects China to continue playing an important role on the Myanmar issue.

Noting that Myanmar is a member of the ASEAN family, Wang said China has always supported ASEAN to strengthen its solidarity, and stick to the ASEAN way to properly handle the Myanmar issue so as to play a constructive role in promoting Myanmar's peaceful reconciliation and political transformation process.

He added that China is happy to see the ASEAN envoy go to Myanmar at an early date, and to mediate among parties and facilitate talks in an objective, pragmatic and incremental fashion.

