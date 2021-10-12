Chinese FM to attend CICA foreign ministers' meeting

Xinhua) 10:48, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the sixth foreign ministers' meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) via video link in Beijing Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday.

As the theme of the meeting is Asian security and sustainable development in the post-COVID-19 era, Wang will have an in-depth exchange of views with heads of delegations of all participating parties on the current international and regional situation, cooperation in addressing various security threats and challenges, economic development in the post-epidemic era and CICA cooperation in various fields.

