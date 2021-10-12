Chinese FM to attend extraordinary G20 leaders' summit on Afghanistan issue

Xinhua) 10:53, October 12, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Wang Yi, also Chinese state councilor and foreign minister, will attend an extraordinary G20 leaders' summit on the Afghanistan issue on Tuesday via video link, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Monday.

The summit is planned to be held by Italy, the rotating presidency of G20.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)