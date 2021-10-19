Chinese FM urges U.S. to adopt rational, practical China policies

October 19, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday urged the United States to forego its Cold War mentality and zero-sum mindset, view China and China's development from an objective perspective, form a deep understanding of the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. relations, and adopt rational and practical China policies.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on recent remarks on U.S.-China relations by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The remarks by the U.S. side are the repetition of the old rhetoric of the so-called approach of "competition, cooperation and confrontation," Zhao said, adding that the stated U.S. position is in essence a cover-up for its containment and oppression of China under the pretext of competition, the root cause of which lies in the false perception by the U.S. side, which stubbornly views China as a strategic rival.

Zhao said that the way in which the United States and China understand and get along with each other has implications for the fundamental interests of the two peoples, and draws attention from the regional countries and the international community, adding that China holds the view that China and the United States share extensive common interests and profound cooperation potential.

"Competition does exist in some areas, such as trade, but it should not be used to define the overall picture of China-U.S. relations," the spokesperson added.

He pointed out that the United States' constant slandering and smearing of China does not constitute "competition," nor does the decoupling and suppressing of Chinese enterprises by using national security as an excuse, still less the strengthening of military deployments around China or form various anti-China cliques.

"The U.S. side should enhance dialogue and communication with China, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, properly handle differences, and embark on a path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," Zhao said.

