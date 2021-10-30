Chinese parents expect new legislation to help ease anxiety over education

Xinhua) 10:55, October 30, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- About 94.7 percent of Chinese parents expect the newly adopted law on family education promotion to help reduce their anxiety over their children's education, a survey by China Youth Daily showed.

Of the 1,149 surveyed, 77.5 percent have one underage child, while the remaining respondents have two or more children.

According to the survey, the majority of people interviewed had kept a close eye on the legislative process.

About 61.4 percent said they concern themselves with the provision stipulating the responsibilities of parents not to place an excessive academic burden on their children. Also, 58.8 percent said they are paying much attention to the provision requiring parents to play their part in preventing their children from becoming addicted to the internet.

The law on family education promotion was passed on Oct. 23 and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. It stipulates that the guardians of minors should appropriately organize children's time for study, rest, recreation and physical exercise.

"The provisions are highly targeted and of great practical significance," said a former employee of an educational institution in Beijing, surnamed Zhang. "However, more supportive measures are needed to ensure the law is followed."

If the law can be faithfully implemented as expected, parental anxiety over children's education will undoubtedly ease, Zhang added.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)