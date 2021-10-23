China adopts new law on family education promotion

Xinhua) 15:22, October 23, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Saturday voted to adopt a new law on family education promotion at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

The law stipulates that parents or other guardians of minors shall be responsible for family education, while the state, schools and society provide guidance, support and services for family education.

In response to the country's drive to ease academic workload of young students, the law requires local governments at or above the county level to take steps to reduce the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring in compulsory education.

The law bans parents from placing an excessive academic burden on their children, stating the guardians of minors should appropriately organize childrens' time for study, rest, recreation and physical exercise.

Parents are also required to play their part in preventing their children from becoming addicted to the internet.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)